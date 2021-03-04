Happy Thursday everyone! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the second half.
Sunshine is dominating the area today and temperatures will correspond nicely to all the sun. Expect high temperatures today in the Upstate to jump into the upper 60s and lower 70s. For the Mountains a little cooler in the lower 60s. Region-wide a breeze will build, and could get gusty at times by the afternoon.
Clear skies remain overnight before more clouds build in Friday afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler back into the 50s and 60s across the area.
Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday and we could see a shower or sprinkle, but most areas will stay dry. High temperatures Saturday are cool in the 50s across the region.
Sunday is back to sunshine with temperatures in the 50s in the Mountains and 60s in the Upstate.
Have a great day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.