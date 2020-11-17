Hello everyone! We hope you are having a great start to the week. Grab that jacket this morning, temperatures are starting chilly!
With an abundant amount of sunshine expected today temperatures will climb into the 50s and lower 60s this afternoon. That's seasonable for this time of year.
Now winds will be sustained from the Northwest at 10 to 20 mph, possibly gusting towards 30 mph. That will keep a chill in the air, plus fire danger is elevated today.
The sunny weather stretch will continue through the weekend with our temperatures going on a roller-coaster ride. Meaning tomorrow and Thursday temperatures will be in the 50s with a reinforcing shot of cooler air.
Then we will see our winds pulling from the south Friday and the weekend where temperatures will jump above average in the 60s and 70s.
Nights will remain chilly, with temperatures falling in the 20s and 30s.
