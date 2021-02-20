It was a beautiful Sunday across the region with near normal temperatures. It will be another cold night with lows in the upper 20s for the Upstate and low 20s for the mountains.
Sunday will be similar to Saturday with mainly sunny skies with some clouds later in the day. Highs will be in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains. Sunday night we'll see an increase in clouds with a chance of rain late and a wintry mix into the higher mountains along the TN/NC border.
Any wintry mix will change to rain Monday morning, with all rain for the Upstate. The rain tapers off in the afternoon with sunshine expected. Highs will be in the 50s in the Upstate and mountains. Monday night will be mostly clear with lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
For Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday we're looking at temperatures warming into the 60s for the Upstate, 70 is a possibility. We'll see 50s and 60s in the mountains. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry with a slight chance of showers Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the Upstate and 20s and 30s in the mountains.
Next week a disturbance will bring rain across the area Monday, then we will quickly dry out for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures next week will be much warmer as high temperatures jump into the 50s and 60s, maybe even some 70s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
Enjoy the nice weather!
