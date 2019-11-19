Warming temperatures will be the trend for the rest of the week, before rain moves in early Saturday!
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows down to 41 in the Upstate and 38 in the mountains.
Wednesday will bring full sunshine and temperatures near normal for this time of year (finally!!!). Highs will warm into the mid 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s for the mountains! Similar weather is expected Thursday ahead of some rain late week!
Showers will push in late Friday, but right now it looks like much of the day will be dry and mild in the 60s. Good chance for rain arrives Friday night into Saturday, then most of the precipitation should be out in time for a sunny and dry Sunday.
