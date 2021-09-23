Beautiful weather is ahead for quite some time! Cooler nights and milder days will be the rule through the weekend!
Mostly clear skies are on the way tonight, and that will allow temps to drop fast! Lows will fall to 49 in the Upstate and 42 in the mountains for Friday morning! Throughout the day, expect highs will warm into the 70s area-wide! It will be tough to find a cloud in the sky!
Friday night will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s once again, make sure to keep the jackets handy! It will warm up faster on Saturday than previous days, as highs will get to 78 in the Upstate and 74 in the mountains.
More sunshine is ahead for Sunday, with temps getting back to near 80 for the Upstate and 75 in the mountains. Humidity levels will remain low, so it should feel great through the entire weekend.
We’ll be watching “Sam” in the Atlantic, but as of now there shouldn’t be any impacts for the east coast of the U.S. Sunshine is on the way, with warmer temps, for much of next week. A couple stray showers could move in with a front toward late week.
