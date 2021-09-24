Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend! Sunshine will dominate our skies for these next few days with nice afternoons and cooler overnights. We break down your forecast below.
Throughout the day, expect widespread sunshine! High temperatures will warm into the 70s area-wide! This evening will be perfect for a bonfire or football as we cool through the 60s before landing in the 40s and 50s overnight. Keep the jackets handy!
More sunshine is ahead for the weekend. Saturday temperatures will be similar to today with highs peaking in the 70s and Sunday temps return to near normal with a forecasted high of 80 for the Upstate and 75 in the mountains. Humidity levels will remain low, so it should feel great through the entire weekend.
We’ll be watching tropical system “Sam” in the Atlantic, but as of now there shouldn’t be any local impacts.
