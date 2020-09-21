Tonight gets back into the 40s to near 50 degrees. The nice weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday. Through midweek temperatures warm up a few degrees reaching from the low to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Fall arrives officially Tuesday morning at 9:30 am EDT and it will feel like it.
With high pressure sliding away..moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta out of the Gulf could increase showers on Thursday into Friday..with more showers and storms into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
