Some beautiful weather is expected to round out the work week, then we’ll be watching for a few showers Saturday before a big chill Sunday.
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly once again! Friday morning will start in the mid 40s for the Upstate and around 40 for the mountains. Sunny skies will dominate most of the day, then clouds will push in Friday night. Highs will reach the low to upper 60s.
Showers move in Saturday, but they are looking very light and isolated. The best chance for rain will be in the morning for the mountains and early afternoon in the Upstate. Highs will stay in the 60s.
Colder air arrives Saturday night, leading to a much cooler Sunday with lots of sunshine. Highs will only warm to 55 in the mountains and 60 for the Upstate! Lows Sunday night will bring some frost in the mountains with mid 30s, while the Upstate will hover near 40 degrees. Beautiful weather is on tap next week as the fall feel sticks around!
