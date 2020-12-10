Beautiful weather will stick around through the end of this week, then clouds and showers move in for parts of the weekend. Chillier weather is on tap toward next week!
Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly once again! Expect lows down to 40 in the Upstate and 36 for the mountains to start Friday, then highs will rebound quickly to the 60s! Sunny skies will dominate through the day.
Clouds will increase on Saturday, ahead of a quick moving system that will bring some rain Saturday evening and overnight. Highs will warm to the 58-62 range with most wet weather staying at bay through the daylight hours.
Showers could stick around for the early part of Sunday, but most of the day will be dry. Heavier rain arrives on Sunday night, and will linger into Monday morning. Some of it could turn to snow in the mountains toward Monday evening and Tuesday.
Our pattern gets colder through next week. With our pattern staying active! We could see more chance for rain and snow across the area so stay tuned!
