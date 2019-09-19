Sunny and fall-like weather will stick around for a few days! Rain chances stay very low for several days.
Friday will be just about as nice as Thursday! Expect lower humidity levels and highs near 80 degree for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Lows will drop back into the 50s Friday night!
Mostly sunny skies will linger into this weekend, with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Another cold front is set to move in next week, but there won’t be much rain with it! We continue to be low on rain for September, so hopefully we will get some widespread rain by the end of the month.
The tropics remain active, with Imelda impacting Texas, Humberto moving toward Bermuda, and Jerry will move closer to the Caribbean over the next couple of days. It is forecast to turn north and miss the U.S. at this point, but we’ll be watching it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.