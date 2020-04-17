Beautiful weather holds today before some big changes arrive for the weekend.
Sunny, gorgeous weather continues today with highs well into the 60s and 70s for most - a perfect 10! Tree pollen, along with grass and mold, will continue to be an issue, so keep this in mind when spending much time outside in this pretty weather!
A few showers are possible for the early morning hours of Saturday. After that, more sunshine quickly returns and will make for a beautiful afternoon with highs back in the 60s to lower/middle 70s.
Sunday starts dry, but a wave of heavy rain is likely to move in during the late evening and overnight hours. This will be along or just north of an area of low pressure - if that tracks slightly south toward the Midlands, we'll have less of a threat of flooding and severe weather. If it tracks through the Upstate, then parts of southern counties could see severe weather develop. The worst of the weather will arrive around or just before midnight and last through 3-5 AM Monday morning.
The good news is that this system is not shaping up like last Sunday night’s storms. It’s not nearly as powerful but nothing to ignore either!
The rest of Monday through Wednesday looks good with plenty of sun and seasonable April temperatures. The next system arrives Thursday and will bring another chance of rain and storms.
