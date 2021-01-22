Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend.
This morning starts cloudy, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Showers will brush by to our south, but the clouds will slowly clear out throughout the day. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s in the Upstate, and the lower 50s in the mountains, which is slightly warmer than usual for this time of year.
This weekend looks beautiful with sunshine, but temperatures will stay cool. Highs will warm into the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. More clouds will roll in Sunday night ahead of our next disturbance.
A frontal boundary will impact the area early next week bringing the potential for some soaking rainfall Monday into the early hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon will see a few rays of sunshine.
Have a great day and weekend!
