It was a beautiful start to the holiday weekend and it continues for a few days.
For the overnight hours temperatures will cool nicely into the mid 50s for the mountains and low 60s for the Upstate under mostly clear skies and light winds.
For Sunday it's more of the same with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s for the Upstate and near 80 for the mountains. The weather for Labor Day looks great under mostly sunny skies we're looking at upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains.
Similar conditions are expected for Tuesday. We start to see an increase in moisture Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers and storms..increasing to 40% Thursday..50% Friday and 60% on Saturday.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Wednesday through Saturday for the Upstate and low 80s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 for the Upstate and 60s for the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.