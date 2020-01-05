Expect another beautiful day Monday before a quick round of showers Tuesday, which will be followed by heavier rain next weekend.
Tonight will be another chilly one with lows reaching the upper 20s to lower 30s to start your Monday.
Highs by Monday afternoon will be in the 50s to near 60 under a mostly sunny sky.
A rapidly moving system will bring a batch of showers Tuesday morning, and perhaps some light mountain snow as well.
The rest of Tuesday will be dry and sunny with highs in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mild with highs in the 50s as clouds build in a bit more on Thursday.
A more robust system will bring scattered showers to the area on Friday followed by widespread heavy rain into next Saturday where some flooding could be an issue.
We'll sort out those deals as more data becomes more available throughout the week.
Otherwise, things look to dry up fairly quickly by next Sunday.
