Expect another beautiful day to start the week before a quick round of showers Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine and mild air return for a couple days before heavier rain ends the week.
This morning starts cold, in the 30s across the region. Expect a clear sky and a bit of a breeze to start the day. The afternoon stays mostly sunny with a lighter breeze, allowing highs to reach slightly above normal. Expect near 60 degrees in the Upstate and lower 50s in the mountains.
A rapidly moving system will bring a batch of showers Tuesday to the Upstate, and perhaps some light mountain snow as well. The system will start in the morning, and taper off in the afternoon with highs in the 40s to mid-50s.
Wednesday and Thursday look dry and mild with highs in the 50s across the area. Expect plenty of sunshine, with just a few passing clouds moving in late on Thursday.
A more robust system will bring scattered rain to the area on Friday followed by widespread heavy rain into Saturday where some flooding could be an issue. Much warmer than usual air looks to move in with this system, keeping highs well into the 60s at the start of the weekend.
Keep up with us as more data becomes more available throughout the week regarding the upcoming rain.
The good news is that the system looks to push out fast, leaving Sunday of next weekend sunny and warm in the 60s.
