Expect a gorgeous Monday which will then be followed by pretty good rain chances mid to late this week including Halloween.
Conditions will be cool dry night under a mostly clear sky with lows in the middle 40s in the mountains and middle 50s in the Upstate.
Monday will bring lots of sunshine with a few clouds developing by the afternoon with highs in the lower and middle 70s.
Tuesday will bring increasing cloud cover with mostly dry conditions during the day and highs near 70.
Showers will stream in from the south late Tuesday evening and become scattered to widespread Tuesday night into Most of Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring off and on showers with highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Once that moisture exits, more will move in ahead of a cold front Thursday which will bring scattered to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms.
This means that you'll likely want to seek out some waterproofing for your Halloween costumes!
Most of the rain should move out Friday, which will leave us dry and cooler next weekend with highs in the 50s/60s and lows in the 30s/40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.