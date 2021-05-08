We hope you are having a great weekend! Warmer temperatures return Sunday with a chance for rain early next week. We break down the forecast below.
Today features sun and clouds, and jut a 20% chance for a passing shower as highs reach the 60s to low 70s.
The light showers diminish for the Mountains tonight and we will hold onto a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.
Mother’s Day Sunday should be dry, and warmer than Saturday. Lower 80s will return for the Upstate with increasing clouds late in the day. 70s for the Mountains.
It will stay breezy with winds gusting towards 30 mph, so fire danger is elevated today. Make sure to be aware of that.
Rain will start to move in Sunday night lingering throughout the day Monday. A few t-storms are possible in the afternoon. We may see a lull in the rain on Tuesday before another round comes through on Wednesday. Temperatures will remain close to normal for this time of year into next week.
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.