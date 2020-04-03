Beautiful spring weather will continue across the Carolinas and Georgia through the early part of the weekend. Clouds and showers will return by Sunday, but no major washouts are expected for now.
Watch out for high tree pollen levels through the weekend! Oak pollen is the most prevalent.
Saturday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s area-wide (so basically perfect!). Lows will remain cool in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday night.
Sunday will bring increasing clouds and highs in the 68-72 range. A few showers are possible through the day as a weak disturbance moves through.
Our pattern remains unsettled next week, but no major rain or storms are expected through mid-week. We could see a fairly heavy dose of rain toward the end of next week, so stay tuned!
