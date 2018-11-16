Get ready for some beautiful weather to make up for all the gloomy, rainy days we saw over the course of the week.
The weekend is looking great for getting outside, watching some football, or whatever you have planned! Mostly sunny skies are on the way with highs near 60 for the mountains, and low 60s in the Upstate.
The nights will be chilly, but should stay above freezing Saturday and Sunday nights. Lows will cool into the upper 30s for the mountains and low 40s for the Upstate.
With the clear nights you should get a good view of the Leonid Meteor Shower. It peaks on Friday and Saturday nights.
If you plan to travel next week, weather should cooperate next week for Monday through Wednesday if you are traveling regionally! More sunshine is in store across the southeast with seasonably cool temps. Showers move through Texas on Wednesday, but most other spots in the U.S. look clear for travel.
