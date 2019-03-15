A beautiful weekend is in store! Some chilly nights and pleasant days will be the rule heading into St. Patrick’s Day.
Showers will clear out this evening, leaving a clearing trend for overnight. Saturday will start in the low 40s in the Upstate and mid 30s for the mountains.
Mostly sunny skies are ahead for Saturday with highs reaching the low 60s by late day. There will be a light breeze out of the north that could make it feel a bit cool at times.
St. Patrick’s Day Sunday will begin on the chilly side with lows in the 30s! Plenty of sunshine will help temps rebound to the mid 50s to low 60s area-wide.
Dry and cool weather will stick around into next week. In fact it will be one of the longest stretches of dry weather that we have seen in a while!
