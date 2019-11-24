Beautiful weather will mark the start of Thanksgiving week followed by a few showers Wednesday, and possibly even some more rain next weekend.
Tonight will bring a seasonal chill to the air with lows in the lower and middle 30s under a mostly clear sky accompanied by a calm wind.
Expect highs to reach the upper 50s to middle 60s Monday and Tuesday afternoon as the sun shines brightly.
Clouds will build back into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday which will be accompanied by spotty showers during the day Wednesday.
While travel conditions will be overall okay locally, much worse weather is expected around Chicago and the northeast U.S., which could mean some flight delays.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday will both be dry and mild with highs in the 50s and lower 60s with decent sunshine.
Clouds will move back in Friday into Saturday which will be followed by more showers Saturday evening through a good chunk of Sunday.
Much like Wednesday, worse weather is possible in some major connecting cities for air travel like Chicago and the northeast U.S..
Obviously it's too early to tell, but for those traveling by plane through some of these spots, stay up to date with the latest weather info this week!
