We'll enjoy a beautiful first couple days of the work week before more rain and storms return on Wednesday.
Tonight remains a bit breezy with clear skies and lows in the lower and middle 40s.
Expect highs to reach the middle 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate with a calmer wind accompanying.
Tuesday will be a touch warmer with a few more clouds up above and highs in the 70s to near 80.
A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday which will bring with it scattered to widespread showers, storms and a few downpours.
As of now, we can't rule out some severe weather risk with this system, but it's still a bit too early to determine at this time.
A leftover shower or two is possible Thursday, but overall that day looks dry and a bit cooler with highs in the 60s to around 70.
Temperatures will then skyrocket into the 80s by next weekend with some of our warmest air so far this season by Sunday.
Highs are projected to be in the middle to upper 80s in parts of the Upstate.
