Beautiful weather lasts a couple days before rain and storms return to the area on Wednesday.
This morning holds clear skies and a strong breeze with temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect highs to reach the middle 60s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate today, with the wind slowly lessening.
Tuesday will be a touch warmer with a few more clouds up above and highs in the 70s to near 80.
A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday which will bring with it scattered to widespread showers, storms and a few downpours. As of now, we can't rule out some severe weather risk with this system, but it's still a bit too early to determine at this time.
A leftover shower or two is possible Thursday, mainly in the mountains, but overall a drier pattern sets back up with slightly cooler highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees.
Temperatures will then skyrocket into the 80s by the upcoming first weekend of May with some of our warmest air so far this season by Sunday.
