The picture-perfect fall weather that we experienced over the weekend will hang in for this week. Temps will warm up slowly, then a chance for rain is back Friday into Saturday.
Monday will bring sunny skies and highs in the 70s. More beautiful weather is in store for Tuesday with highs just a couple degrees warmer.
Our overnights won't be quite as cold, as lows will be dropping into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday nights.
Clouds will increase late week as a frontal system approaches. Showers will be possible by Friday and could linger into parts of Saturday as well. Some models indicate we could be dealing with some "tropical" rain connected to a system in the gulf, but we'll keep you posted if that pans out.
