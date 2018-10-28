Mild and sunny weather will be the rule through the first half of this week! Halloween is looking dry, but rain arrives in time for Thursday.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs near normal for this time of year. The Upstate will reach 68 while the mountains will warm into the low 60s. Monday night will be chilly with lows back in the upper 30s for the mountains and low 40s in the Upstate.
Temps warm up progressively into Halloween, bringing trick-or-treaters quite a treat! Highs will get into the low 70s for the Upstate and near 70 in the mountains!
Rain moves back in Thursday, then cooler air will push in behind it. Therefore we'll keep the fall-feel locked in for a while!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.