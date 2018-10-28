The weather continues to improve ahead of warmer air next week and some upcoming storms.
After a chilly start to the day, temperatures warm nicely into the 60s across the region. A light breeze early could become stronger in the afternoon, but with a crisp feel to the air, it should be "perfect 10" weather.
The temperature trend will continue to warm into the first half of next week with mostly sunny and dry weather, reaching the mid-70s by Halloween on Wednesday.
Trick-or-treating looks dry and mild at this point, but expect a good chance of showers and storms by Thursday. Those storms should clear out quickly, dropping temperatures and bringing back a sunny sky to end next week.
