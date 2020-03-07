Expect more gorgeous weather to in place for Sunday with a morning chill and afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s with lots of sunshine.
Because of the time change, sunrise and sunset will be at 7:48 AM and 7:31 PM respectively as days continue getting longer.
A few clouds will return on Monday with similar afternoon temperatures.
A weak system will push some rain through the area at times next week, but overall none looks to be very intense.
The best chance for rain at this point is Tuesday in the form of spotty to scattered showers.
Wednesday looks like it should be drier with isolated showers and highs in the lower 70s.
More showers become possible Wednesday night but should gradually dry up throughout Thursday and Friday before some more rain moves in next weekend.
