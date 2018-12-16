Expect a GORGEOUS Sunday with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s in the Upstate and lower 50s in the mountains.
Monday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s with even more sunshine.
Temperatures scale back a touch Tuesday and Wednesday into the middle 50s to near 60 as the sun continues to shine brightly.
Our next rainy system arrives next Thursday which will gradually bring rain to the area throughout the day and continue Thursday night/Friday morning.
Much like the last system, this one looks to bring only rain to the area, with some high elevation exceptions which could see a rain.mix later on Friday on the back side of this system.
The weekend leading up to Christmas, as of now, looks sunny, but cooler with highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s with a white Christmas looking highly unlikely.
As always, we'll let you know if anything changes.
