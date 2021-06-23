For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies with mostly cloudy skies across the mountains. A few sprinkles are possible. It'll be cool with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday we'll see temperatures in the low 80s, with upper 70s in the mountains. Skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures once again below average. Lows at night will be in the 60s in the Upstate and 50s in the mountains.
Hotter temperatures along with increased humidity return this weekend. A few showers and T-Storms will also be possible Saturday and Sunday. However it won't be a washout and we will still have some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the Upstate, with close to 80 in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Next week, shower and storm chances start to go up, as temperatures remain in the mid 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.