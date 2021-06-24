Happy Thursday! We hope you are having a great week and been enjoying the pleasant weather. Our weather for the rest of this work-week looks wonderful, but the heat and humidity build back in along with shower and storm chances over the weekend. We break down your forecast below.
This morning starts with a few passing clouds and comfortable temperatures, but it will get warm this afternoon as highs reach the 70s to lower 80s. Humidity should stay fairly low today along with a calmer wind. Winds will be sustained at 5 to 10 mph. A brief shower could pop-up today, but overall most look dry. Overnight lows drop back into the 50s and 60s. Great for giving the A/C's a break perhaps!
Friday will feature more clouds, but still seeing a good amount of sunshine during the day. High temperatures will jump into the 80s region-wide Friday. By dinner-time Friday we are looking at a few passing showers or storms especially south of I-85. If you have outdoor dinner plans grab the umbrella to be on the safe side.
Hotter temperatures along with increased humidity return this weekend. A stray shower or storm will also be possible Saturday and Sunday. However it won't be a washout and we will still have some sunshine. Next week, shower and storm chances start to go up.
Have a great day!
