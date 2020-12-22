Good morning everyone! We hope you are having a great day so far.
Plan on chilly temperatures this morning and strong winds, especially for the Mountain towns. Make sure to secure any loose objects or holiday decorations that may get blown away easily as winds may gust towards 30 mph.
Today and tomorrow look great with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 for the Upstate and middle 50s for the Mountain locations. Perfect for any holiday prep you may still need to get done. Clear skies remain overnight with temperatures dropping back into the 30s region-wide.
Thursday temperatures will be in the 50s, with a major cool down arriving Christmas Day Friday with temperatures only in the 30s and 40s for highs.
For Christmas Eve on Thursday, a disturbance will arrive creating a steady rain, which could be heavy at times. While temperatures cool near the end of the event a few snow flurries will be possible for northern Upstate and some snow will develop in the Mountains towards Thursday evening.
Sunny skies return Friday and the weekend.
