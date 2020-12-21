Gusty winds and chilly temperatures will be the rule into Tuesday, as a high wind warning continues in the mountains. Winds ease up late Tuesday, ahead of rain for Christmas Eve.
Tonight expect gusty winds with lows in the 30s area-wide. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and nice, with highs in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains. More pleasant weather is coming for Wednesday, so it will feel good to get out and do some last minute prep for the holidays.
Thursday will begin with clouds, then rain will push in through the day! Heavy downpours are possible for Christmas Eve afternoon ahead of clearing for that night. Some snow will develop in the mountains, but Upstate looks to dry out with no winter wearher.
Friday looks sunny and chilly! Highs on Christmas Day will warm to only 32-42 area-wide!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.