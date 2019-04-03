Beautiful weather stretches into one more day before rain is back in the forecast. Expect a soaking rain for early Friday, then smaller chances into the weekend.
Tonight will be clear and cool with lows down to 45 in the Upstate and 38 in the mountains. Thursday will be sunny for most of the day with highs in that “perfect” weather range at 68-72. Clouds increase Thursday night as a disturbance rolls in from the west.
Rain chances will increase after midnight, leading to a soggy AM commute on Friday. The rain shouldn’t last all day though. By late afternoon most of the widespread rain should be over, and we’ll be looking at drier conditions for Friday evening.
Saturday will be mostly dry, with very warm temps! Highs will approach 80 in the Upstate and mid 70s for western North Carolina. The second half of the weekend could be a bit wetter as a system approaches. Scattered late day showers and storms will be possible, with highs in the 70s once again.
