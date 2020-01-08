Beautiful weather is in store for Thursday. This weekend will bring a good chance for rain, with several round possible.
Thursday will be another picturesque January day with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Clouds will roll in Thursday night ahead of some showers on Friday.
Friday will start with clouds and spotty showers, and we’ll see the light rain expand in coverage through the day. Therefore have your rain jackets and umbrellas at the ready! Showers will persist into Saturday, staying scattered in nature, until heavier rain arrives from the west Saturday evening.
Heavy rain will be the primary threat with storms that move in Saturday night, but a few strong ones could develop with gusty winds and lightning.
Severe weather threat is looking fairly low for now, as the best energy and dynamics will be lining up to our west. However, we will remain on-guard for isolated strong storms and localized flooding this weekend.
