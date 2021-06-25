Happy Friday! We hope you are having a great week and been enjoying the pleasant weather. We are almost to the weekend! Rain chances are returning to the forecast, we streamline it out for you below.
This morning starts with a mostly clear sky condition with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Expect increasing clouds today along with a little more humidity today. Highs today will reach the upper 70s to middle 80s with a lighter wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph. A brief shower could pop-up starting this afternoon, but overall most look dry. Overnight lows drop back into the 60s.
Temperatures will increase this weekend back into the 80s region-wide, and rain will be possible for both days. A few showers or storms may pass by your area, so if you have outdoor plans this weekend grab the umbrella to be on the safe side. Overall we’ll see some sunshine, as it’s not looking like a washout. Next week however we will start to see, showers and storms more frequently.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.