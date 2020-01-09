Nice weather continues today, but the weather turns unsettled starting Friday and lasting well into next week.
This morning starts clear yet again with temperatures near or below freezing in most spots. Lots of sun will be the rule today, but afternoon highs will hold in the 50s as opposed to yesterday's 60s. Clouds quickly build in late today, so Friday morning's low temperatures will likely range from the upper 30s to middle 40s - not as cold!
Friday will be bring spotty on/off light rain to the area, but by no means will it be a washout. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 50s with an overcast sky.
Saturday stays mainly cloudy, but thanks to a stout southerly wind ahead of a strong cold front, temperatures will reach near 70 degrees with occasional rain during the day. Heavier rain and stronger storms appear likely to move in sometime after 6 PM Saturday evening. A small severe weather/flooding risk will exist, but the ingredients favoring higher potential still are positioned to our west.
Most of Sunday will bring a brief break in the action, but showers are likely to return late Sunday evening and last at times through most of next week as an active pattern remains. Temperatures in this time frame stay well above average for early to mid-January.
