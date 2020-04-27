Beautiful weather lasts a couple days before rain and storms return to the area on Wednesday.
Sunny and breezy weather is in store today with highs reaching the 60s and 70s - despite the wind, it's spring perfection, so we're rating the day a 10! Tuesday will be a touch warmer with a few more clouds and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.
A strong cold front brings another round of showers and storms to the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some storms could become severe with gusty winds the primary threat. The most favorable area appears to be the southern Upstate into northeast Georgia.
A leftover shower or two is possible Thursday, mainly in the mountains, but overall a drier pattern sets back up with slightly cooler highs in the 60s .
Temperatures will then skyrocket into the 80s by the upcoming first weekend of May with some of our warmest air so far this season by Sunday.
