We have a great Tuesday weatherwise. It was a cool start to the day with a little crisp to the air. This afternoon we'll see highs in the upper 80s for the upstate and low 80s for the mountains.
For the overnight hours we'll see mainly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s for the upstate and low 60s for the mountains.
On Wednesday we increase the chances for showers and T-Storms...about a 60% chance...the same goes for Thursday. For Friday storm chances increase to 70%. Highs will cool into low to mid 80s for the upstate and upper 70s and lower 80s.
Looking ahead to the weekend we're still looking at a 30-40% chance of T-Storms.Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
In the Tropics we're watching two disturbances which could become Marco and Laura. The one farther out we'll have to watch. The current track takes it over the northern Leeward Islands then near Puerto Rico but they'll be plenty of time to watch it.
