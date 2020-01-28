Clearing skies and comfortable afternoon temperatures make for a great day to get outdoors Tuesday, while the remainder of the week brings back a couple rounds of rain and wintry weather.
Temperatures sit in the 30s area-wide this morning under clearing skies. High elevations should watch for icy areas in the wake of yesterday's brief snowfall.
Today, expect a sunny sky in the afternoon with highs reaching into the upper 50s for the Upstate, and upper 40s in the mountains. The breeze becomes light late in the day.
Clouds build back into the area Wednesday along with a few showers by Wednesday evening. A brief wintry mix is also possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially for the mountains and far-northern Upstate, but all precipitation should remain light.
Thursday dries out for the most part, and even brings back some peeks of sun before the end of the day with cold air in the 40s in the afternoon.
There's still a lot of uncertainty with our Friday/Saturday rain chance. The timing looks a bit more agreed upon, but the amount and type of precipitation is still in question.
Our forecast as it stands now calls for showers Friday afternoon into Saturday with some mountain snow on the back side of the system.
Otherwise, expect sunshine and a warm up Sunday into Monday with highs returning to the 60s by early next week.
