Rain is out, with seasonably cool air filtering in for the next few days. This weekend will bring a good chance for rain, with several round possible.
Skies clear Tuesday night with lows falling to 32 in the Upstate and 26 in the mountains. Through Wednesday we’ll get ample sunshine and highs in the 50s. Wind speeds will be lower as well, so it should feel pretty good outside!
Thursday will be another picturesque January day with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.
Clouds increase late this week, with a good chance for rain arriving Friday afternoon into Saturday. Heaviest rain would arrive with a cold front on Saturday night, before clearing on Sunday.
However some models try to keep the rain around into Sunday, so keep up with this evolving forecast as you plan your weekend.
Severe weather threat is looking fairly low for now, as the best energy and dynamics will be lining up to our west. However, we will remain on-guard for isolated strong storms and localized flooding this weekend.
