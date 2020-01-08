The next couple of days will be quite nice before conditions turn warmer and unsettled for the weekend.
This morning is starting clear with temperatures generally in the 30s - a bit colder than yesterday! With full sun today, highs will reach the 50s to possibly lower 60s with a gusty breeze at times. There's a wind advisory for McDowell, Henderson, Buncombe, Polk, Rutherford, Yancey, and Mitchell counties until 6 PM this evening.
Clouds build in late Thursday ahead of showers by Friday. Temperatures will likely hold in the 50s both days, and Friday's rain doesn't look too significant - it looks like a showery, drizzly day with a cloudy sky.
A strong front moves toward the Carolinas Saturday, bringing a threat for heavy downpours and localized flooding as well as a few strong storms Saturday night. 1-2" of rain could quickly fall, which will likely cause a few minor flooding issues given antecedent conditions. Overall, the severe weather threat is looking fairly low for now as the best energy and dynamics will be lining up to our west. However, we will remain on-guard!
Sunday's forecast hinges upon how quickly Saturday night's rain and storms clear out. For now, most of this activity looks to clear before more rain quickly returns toward Monday morning...so whatever break from the rain we manage won't last long!
