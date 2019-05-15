Springtime comfort lasts one more day, before the heat and humidity begin to build in once again. Highs will flirt with 90 degree potential by the time we get to the weekend.
Variably to mostly cloudy conditions are expected today with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s. Watch out for an isolated rain shower in western NC in the late afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.
Thursday returns to the 70s and lower to mid-80s across the region under a mostly sunny sky. Winds out of the west will begin to increase the humidity, but it should stay well below summertime stickiness.
Friday is when we'll really start to feel the heat as highs reach the upper 80s in the Upstate and lower 80s in the mountains, with another slight chance for rain to pop up in western NC. The nights won't cool as much either, staying in the 60s for the mornings all weekend.
Saturday and Sunday bring high heat and humidity to summertime levels. Expect highs to flirt with near 90 on Saturday in the Upstate, with mid-80s lingering in the mountains. Rain chances look to stay overall low both days, but a brief pop-up shower or two could pop up in western NC.
Spotty showers return to the entire area on Monday before drying up, though the heat sticks around.
