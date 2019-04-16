Temperatures will continue their climb in the coming days until thunderstorms and possible severe weather puts that to a grinding halt on Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 40s in the mountains and lower 50s in the Upstate under a mostly clear sky.
Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s area-wide thanks to sunshine and a light southerly wind.
Thursday will be a degree or two cooler due to a few more clouds overhead, but overall that day still looks great.
It's overnight when showers and few thunderstorms approach the area from the west and become widespread late Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Storms will likely continue to some extent into the early and mid afternoon as well.
Some storms also have the possibility of becoming severe with threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
Leftover showers remain possible on Saturday, which will also be on the cool side with highs only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Things shape back up by Easter Sunday as sunshine and highs in the 70s return with better warming coming early next week.
