Sunny skies will dominate through this week, with unseasonably warm temperatures! Expect some clouds this weekend ahead of multiple rain chances next week.
Temperatures will cool down fast tonight in the 30s once again under mostly clear skies! After a chilly start to Wednesday, temps will soar! Highs will make it into the 70s across the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.
Thursday will be another very warm day in the 70s for most spots, then Friday looks a bit cooler as a front moves through. Temps will drop to the 60s for highs on Friday, which will still be very comfortable.
It stays dry and warm through the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s Saturday, then upper 70s on Sunday for the Upstate!
Rain makes its way back next week, mainly late Monday into Tuesday.
