The beautiful mild weather is starting to come an end with a better chance for rain beginning Thursday.
For tonight we'll see clouds increasing and temperatures only dropping into the 40s for the Upstate and mountains.
Thursday will be cooler as rain overspreads the region, especially in the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy into Thursday evening and overnight. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Lows Thursday night will be in the low 40s in the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains.
That means we will start with rain Friday morning, but that will taper off by the evening hours. Highs will return to near 50 for the Upstate and mid 40s for the mountains.
The weekend is looking unsettled with occasional showers and colder conditions with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. Valentine's Day evening looks to be cooler with showers.
