Cooler temps will be the rule for the holiday weekend, with low storm chances! Expect rain chances to increase slowly into next week.
Tonight we’ll see isolated showers and storms, calming after 9PM.
Cooler, less humid air will settle in for Saturday. Highs will only reach 78 in the mountains and 82 in the Upstate on Saturday. Temps warm up a degree or two on Sunday, but overall it stays very pleasant.
And currently in the tropics there is nothing threatening the U.S. There are a couple of systems in the central Atlantic, close to Africa, that will bear watching over the next week.
Locally, storms should remain at bay through Monday, but rain returns by late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another cold front will be trying to approach, and this one could drop temps even more significantly toward next weekend! Stay tuned!
