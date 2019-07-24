Beautiful weather is going to stick around for several days! Humidity levels remain very low for this time of year. Storm chances won’t increase until next week.
Expect mostly clear conditions tonight with lows down to 61 for the Upstate and 55 in the mountains. Thursday is looking about as nice as Wednesday, with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Normal for this time of year is about 5-10 degrees higher!
Friday through this weekend will be dry and mostly sunny. A random shower can’t be ruled out in the mountains, but any rain would be very isolated.
The comfortable weather will extend through Sunday, then humidity will start to be more noticeable into next week. Storms will develop with the approach of our next storm system on Tuesday.
