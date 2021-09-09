A cold front moving through South Carolina is ushering in drier and cooler weather for the Upstate and mountains for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Overnight, we'll see mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. There will be some mountain valley fog in some places Friday morning.
High pressure dominates our weather through the weekend and into early next week, meaning abundant sunshine and pleasantly warm days and cooler nights. We'll see wall to wall sunshine Friday through Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s Friday, then mid 80s Saturday and Sunday for the Upstate. The mountains will top out in the mid 70s on Friday, then upper 70s and low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s for the Upstate, with cooler low to mid 50s in the mountains.
It stays dry but gets quite warm Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90. Shower chances start increasing Wednesday into Thursday. The mountains warm through the 80s for highs, with lows in the 60s, some 50s in the mountains.
