Back to average temperatures for a couple days with plenty of sunshine, though rain and storms return by midweek.
The day starts comfortably cool with a clear sky and temperatures in the 50s to middle 60s, and that builds into a "perfect 10" afternoon! Mostly sunshine sticks around, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
Tuesday will be a touch cooler in the Upstate with highs in the lower to mid-80s as the mountains retain the upper 70s.
Moisture starts moving back into the area Wednesday in the form of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, with highs staying in the loe to mid-80s across the area.
Rain looks to be more isolated on Thursday as highs bounce back into the 80s to near 90 degrees, though the rain and storm chance ramps back up on Friday.
Scattered showers and storms linger each afternoon into the weekend , holding highs into the low and mid-80s both days.
