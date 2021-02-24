Happy Wednesday! Are you ready for another day of sunshine and warm air?! Grab the sunglasses before you leave because once again today they'll be needed. We break down your beautiful forecast below.
Sunshine extends throughout the entire daylight hours today while our temperatures climb into the 60s to lower 70s across the region. A tad warmer than yesterday! Expect breezy conditions at times with winds sustained at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts near 20 mph.
The winds will calm tonight with clear skies. Thursday afternoon temperatures will jump back into the 60s with increasing clouds ahead of our next system set to arrive Thursday night.
Friday brings us rain with cooler temperatures. Rain will come through in waves Friday through the weekend.
